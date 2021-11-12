Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $9,583,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

