WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WRK has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.62.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.