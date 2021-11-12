Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTE. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$27.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$14.68 and a 52-week high of C$28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

