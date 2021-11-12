WH Smith’s (SMWH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,630.50 ($21.30) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,311 ($17.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,628.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,679.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.38.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

