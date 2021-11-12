Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,359,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of monday.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $121,245,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.27.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.43. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

