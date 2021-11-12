Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Invests $234.13 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 960,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,130,000. Square makes up approximately 1.5% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,160 shares of company stock worth $74,323,884. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $227.20. 70,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,969,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.01 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.13. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 211.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

