Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,771 shares during the period. Zendesk accounts for about 1.9% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Zendesk worth $292,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,790,000 after buying an additional 365,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,992,000 after buying an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,846,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,829,000 after purchasing an additional 274,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Zendesk by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,504,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,147,000 after purchasing an additional 80,613 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,219,247.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,857.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,204 shares of company stock worth $14,601,642. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.81. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

