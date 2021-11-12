William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for SunOpta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

SOY opened at C$8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$883.57 million and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.06. SunOpta has a 52-week low of C$8.05 and a 52-week high of C$21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

