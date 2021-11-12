William Blair Comments on GCM Grosvenor Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth $4,137,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 267.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

