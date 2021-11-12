William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trean Insurance Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

TIG stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

