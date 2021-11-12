William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. TTEC has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,400 shares of company stock worth $12,108,052 over the last ninety days. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 891.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 328,581 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,224,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,460,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

