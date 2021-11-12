William D. Zollars Sells 1,380 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $148.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average of $128.24. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $149.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Prologis by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,018,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 140,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

