Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $407.79

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.79 ($5.33) and traded as low as GBX 364 ($4.76). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 367 ($4.79), with a volume of 76,109 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 372.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 407.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £461.90 million and a P/E ratio of 11.12.

In other Wincanton news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

