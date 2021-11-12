Wing Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.23 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 88,378,000.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,791.03 or 1.04887939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00071005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00098875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,686.58 or 1.00012733 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.56 or 0.07152427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

