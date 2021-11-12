WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI)’s share price fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $40.74. 1,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.43% of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

