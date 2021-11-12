Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given New GBX 5,800 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WIZZ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,113.31 ($66.81).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,810 ($62.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,918.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,835.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of -11.50. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 3,960.48 ($51.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.