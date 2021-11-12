WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. WM Technology traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 37796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

MAPS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

