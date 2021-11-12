Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Wolverine World Wide worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $2,579,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 141,437 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock valued at $96,632 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

