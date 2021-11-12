Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.83. 627,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,080. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,631 shares of company stock valued at $96,632. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wolverine World Wide stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 132.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.