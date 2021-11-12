Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 86,596 VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.25% of VectivBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VectivBio stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. VectivBio Holding AG has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VectivBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VectivBio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

