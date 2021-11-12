Woodline Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.19% of Score Media and Gaming worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $883,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $2,999,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Score Media and Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE SCR opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

