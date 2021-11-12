Woodline Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,874 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.52% of Virtuoso Acquisition worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 429,360 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,922,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,547,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 108.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 336,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOSO opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

