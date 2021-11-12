Woodline Partners LP Has $827,000 Position in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its position in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Nanobiotix were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nanobiotix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Shares of NBTX stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Nanobiotix S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.