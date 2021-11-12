Woodline Partners LP Invests $613,000 in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Nevro by 105,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.76 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

