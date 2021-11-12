Woodline Partners LP Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 51,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDR. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,298,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,292,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.31.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 27.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 26.42. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

