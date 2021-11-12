Woodline Partners LP Purchases 132,957 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) by 521.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,957 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 107.2% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

