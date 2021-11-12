Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Tops $8.74 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $8.74 or 0.00013468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $573,733.22 and approximately $2,774.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00073497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00073679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00097230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,704.04 or 0.07244862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,146.84 or 1.00335078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

