WSP Global Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $4.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$166.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$163.83.

Shares of WSP opened at C$187.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$162.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$148.76. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$88.24 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. The firm has a market cap of C$22.01 billion and a PE ratio of 56.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.13%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.