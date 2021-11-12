WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$185.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$179.00.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP Global stock traded down C$2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$185.40. 39,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,377. The stock has a market cap of C$21.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$162.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$148.76. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$89.22 and a 12 month high of C$187.94.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.4699997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.