WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.58. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WW International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

