WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.
Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.58. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WW International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
