Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

XERS stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $138.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

