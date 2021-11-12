Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.
XERS stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $138.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.76.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Xeris Pharmaceuticals
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
