XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Aegis lowered their price objective on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

XOMA stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. XOMA has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $291.82 million, a P/E ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). XOMA had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that XOMA will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in XOMA by 543.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XOMA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in XOMA by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in XOMA during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

