XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOS updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ XOS traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $4.51. 51,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53. XOS has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XOS stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About XOS
Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.
