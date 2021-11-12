XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $53.40 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.58, but opened at $49.65. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPeng shares last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 244,391 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Get XPeng alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in XPeng by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in XPeng by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 8.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.