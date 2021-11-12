XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:XPO opened at $76.65 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $58.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.66.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.