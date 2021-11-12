Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $94.92 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

