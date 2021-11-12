Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $222.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.58 and its 200 day moving average is $199.37. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.88 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

