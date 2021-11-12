Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.62. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

