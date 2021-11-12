Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,814 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,633 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,958 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 24,888 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

