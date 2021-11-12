Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,523 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in MasTec by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in MasTec by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in MasTec by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in MasTec by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $95.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

