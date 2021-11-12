Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Acquires $277,500.00 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of YELL opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $656.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yellow by 218.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,353 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,972,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yellow by 2,573.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares during the period. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YELL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

