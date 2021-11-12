Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from rising food take-out and delivery orders. Besides, it is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios and Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-home guidelines are hurting the top line. Yelp is also highly dependent on advertising revenues. Hence, a decline in ad spending in major industries does not bode well. Moreover, waived advertising fees and paused advertising programs were provided to affected customers during the pandemic, which also affected growth.”

YELP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.53.

YELP stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

