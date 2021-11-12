YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $112.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.95.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. YETI has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,101 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.