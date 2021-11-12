YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at UBS Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

NYSE YETI opened at $96.61 on Friday. YETI has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 5,500 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in YETI by 13.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,961,000 after purchasing an additional 146,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in YETI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in YETI by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in YETI by 14.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,628,000 after acquiring an additional 133,383 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

