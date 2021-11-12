YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. YETI updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.530 EPS.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.09. 49,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,272. YETI has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

