Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

ADMS stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 130,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 1,114,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

