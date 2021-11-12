Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce $585.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.80 million to $592.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $563.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

CHKP traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,310. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.93. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

