Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.92. 733,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,970. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $90.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

