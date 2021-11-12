Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to post $8.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.32 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.78 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $36.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.92 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 93,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.28. 1,001,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,097. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average is $218.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.09%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

