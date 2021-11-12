Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. First Busey reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Busey by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

